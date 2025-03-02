Rockets Convert Nate Williams to Standard NBA Contract

March 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

HOUSTON, Texas - The Houston Rockets today announced the team has converted guard/forward Nate Williams from a two-way contract into a standard NBA contract. This marks the 56th overall NBA Call-Up for the Vipers and the second of the 2024-25 season.

Williams (6-6, 205) played in 30 games with the Rockets as a two-way during the 2023-25 seasons. During his tenure with the team he totaled 92 points, 28 rebounds, 11 assists, 4 blocks and 7 steals. Williams spent the 2024 NBA Summer League with the Rockets in which he averaged 13.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 1.8 apg in five games.

He appeared in a total of 28 games with the Vipers in the last two seasons totaling 522 points, 129 rebounds, 85 assists, 46 steals and 19 blocks. In 2023 he spent time with the Rockets during the preseason scoring 43 points in 51 minutes of play while shooting 63.3% from the floor.

