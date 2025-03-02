Mcveigh, Dante and Allen Put up 75 Points to Defeat Skyhawks

March 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (12-10), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, secured a 126-108 victory over the College Park Skyhawks (12-11) on Sunday afternoon at Gateway Center Arena.

RGV tipped off the game by going on a 7-0 run but shortly after College Park hit a 7-0 streak of its own to set the game at 7-7. RGV then hit a three-pointer, but the team was quickly halted by the Skyhawks who scored six straight points to take a 13-10 lead. When the clock struck 4:22 the game reached a tie of 17-17. Both teams continued to make several runs, but as the opening quarter came to an end the Vipers picked up a 33-25 advantage.

College Park opened the second quarter with a 6-0 run which cut the teams deficit by two points with a score of 33-31. The Vipers then struck with a 22-5 run with the help of Teddy Allen who hit 16 out of the 22 points scored and as a result RGV picked up a 55-36 lead. The visiting team kept the momentum going and closed the half at 62-47.

Once RGV got the ball rolling in the second half of the game the team never looked back as they continued to increase its lead to secure a 126-108 win.

Houston Rockets Two-Way Jack McVeigh led all scorers with 27 points. Allen finished the game with 26 points. Houston Rockets Two-Way N'Faly Dante obtained a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Atlanta Hawks Two-Way Dominick Barlow led the Skyhawks with a double-double consisting of 26 points and 10 rebounds. Jarkel Joiner had 19 points followed by Atlanta Hawks Two-Way Keaton Wallace with 18 points.

The Vipers return to the Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday, March 4 to face the Sioux Falls Skyforce at 7:00 p.m. CST. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Vipers team poster. Fans may purchase tickets at www.rgvipers.com.

