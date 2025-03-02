College Park Skyhawks Center Tony Bradley Signs 10-Day Contract with the Indiana Pacers

March 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - College Park Skyhawks center Tony Bradley has signed a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers, the Pacers announced today.

Bradley has spent the 2024-25 season with the Skyhawks, averaging 14.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 24 games over the Showcase Cup and regular season.

The Bartow, Florida, native has recorded a double-double in a career-long six straight games from Feb 6 to Feb. 24 and owns nine double-doubles in his last 11 contests.

Over the course of the regular season, Bradley is averaging 16.8 points and 12.1 rebounds and is shooting at a .706 FG% clip, which ranks second in the NBA G League.

In the regular season home opener against Windy City on Dec. 30, Bradley finished with 17 points (7-10 FGM), 16 rebounds and four blocks, becoming the first Skyhawk in franchise history to record 17+ points, 16+ rebounds and 4+ blocks in a game.

Bradley becomes the third Skyhawk to receive a call-up this year, next to Atlanta Hawks two-way guard/forward Daeqwon Plowden, who signed a two-way contract on Dec. 27, and Kevon Harris, who signed a 10-Day contract with the Atlanta Hawks on Mar. 1.

The 6'11" center was drafted in the first round (28th overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to the Utah Jazz. In his third season with the Jazz, he played in 58 regular season games (three starts), averaging 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 11.4 minutes, and saw action in six playoff games.

After Utah, Bradley made stops in Philadelphia (2020-21), Oklahoma City (2020-21) and Chicago (2021-23). He joined the Skyhawks as an affiliate player this season after being waived by the Atlanta Hawks.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.