New Orleans Pelicans Sign Lester Quiñones to Two-Way Contract
March 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Lester Quiñones to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Quiñones, 6-4, 208, Quinones has appeared in 27 games this season for the Pelicans' G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, averaging 22.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 37.0 minutes per game.
Quiñones has appeared in 45 NBA games over three seasons with the Golden State Warriors and Philadlephia 76ers, holding career averages of 4.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 9.5 minutes per contest.
In a corresponding move, New Orleans has waived Jalen Crutcher.
