Osceola Magic Blow Past Windy City Bulls

March 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Myron Gardner scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Osceola Magic (12-9) to a 132-101 win over the Windy City Bulls (9-16) on Sunday afternoon. The Arkansas-Little Rock product pulled down 12 rebounds for his second-straight double-double.

Emanuel Miller led the visiting Bulls with 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field and had a team-high nine rebounds. Jordan Hall scored 20 points for Windy City.

Jarrett Culver and Colin Castleton joined Gardner in recording a double-double. Castleton scored 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and recorded 10 rebounds. Coming off the bench, Culver scored 28 points while shooting 50 percent from the field and set a season-high with 12 rebounds.

Up Next:

The Magic and Bulls square off again tomorrow, Mon. Mar. 3 at Osceola Heritage Park. Tip off will be at 7 p.m. ET and air on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and Roku Sports Channel. The team will be hosting Women's Empowerment Night, presented by Campus Customs. The first 1,000 fans will receive a t-shirt. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

In Case You Missed It:

The 2025 AmeriCup Qualifiers were held between Feb. 20-23 and three Osceola Magic players represented their countries in the event. Alex Morales played for Puerto Rico while Javonte Smart and former big man Robert Baker represented Team USA.

Community Corner:

The Osceola Magic players and front office staff visited eight School District of Osceola County elementary schools this past week to share the 'Magic of Reading'.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic want to thank Suncoast Credit Union for being tonight's presenting sponsor for Teacher Appreciation Night against the Windy City Bulls.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.