Skyhawks Announce Sellout for 'Kids Day Presented by Ken Nugent' against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers

March 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks announced that Sunday's 'Kid's Day Game presented by Ken Nugnet' against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers has officially sold out and a limited number of standing room only tickets are still available. It marks the fourth sellout of the 2024-25 season.

Sunday afternoon's matinee marks the first of six home games during the month of March, including Mar. 19 and 21 against the Westchester Knicks, Mar. 26 against the Capital City Go-Go, and Mar. 28 and 29 against the Greensboro Swarm.

The Skyhawks currently sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings with 12 games remaining in the regular season, needing a top six finish to clinch a spot in the NBA G League playoffs, which begin Apr. 1.

During the 2023-24 season, College Park sold out a record-setting seven games at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, breaking the previous franchise record of four sellouts in a single season.

Tickets can be purchased via cpskyhawks.com/tickets, the only place to buy verified tickets by Ticketmaster. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

To stay up to date on everything around the College Park Skyhawks, visit CPSkyhawks.com.

