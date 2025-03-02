Legends Sign Guard Garrett Denbow

March 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends have signed guard Garrett Denbow, the team announced today.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Ohio native played collegiately at Anderson University, West Liberty, and Charleston. He led the NCAA in the 2022-23 season with three-pointers per game (3.52). In his final season at Anderson, averaging 19.4 points and shooting 41.8% from deep.

Denbow will be active for today's game against the Long Island Nets, wearing No. 8.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.