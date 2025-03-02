Legends Sign Guard Garrett Denbow
March 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends have signed guard Garrett Denbow, the team announced today.
The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Ohio native played collegiately at Anderson University, West Liberty, and Charleston. He led the NCAA in the 2022-23 season with three-pointers per game (3.52). In his final season at Anderson, averaging 19.4 points and shooting 41.8% from deep.
Denbow will be active for today's game against the Long Island Nets, wearing No. 8.
The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks.
