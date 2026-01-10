South Bay Lakers vs. Austin Spurs - Game Highlights
Published on January 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
South Bay Lakers YouTube Video
Check out the South Bay Lakers Statistics
NBA G League Stories from January 9, 2026
- Vipers Snap Swarm's Six-Game Win Streak - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Spurs Hold off Lakers for 111-99 Win - Austin Spurs
- LI Nets Pull Away from Herd Behind Career Night from Malachi Smith - Long Island Nets
- Keels' Record Night Lifts Skyforce Past Remix - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Herd Suffers Loss to Nets - Wisconsin Herd
- Maine Celtics Come Back to Defeat the Stars Again - Maine Celtics
- Stars Fall to Celtics to Close out Back-To-Back Series - Salt Lake City Stars
- Vote Cruise - Motor City Cruise
- Series Preview: vs Rip City Remix - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Wisconsin Herd Acquire Jamal Bieniemy - Wisconsin Herd
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Stockton Knicks: January 9, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
- Raptors 905 Light up the Boom, Sweep Season Series - Raptors 905
- Bulls Come up Short against Blue Coats - Windy City Bulls
- Osceola Magic Complete Late Comeback to Take Down Squadron - Osceola Magic
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Bay Lakers Stories
- Block Party Fuels South Bay Win over Memphis
- South Bay Lakers Out-Hustle Memphis to Earn Overtime Win
- South Bay Lakers Acquire 2026 First Round Pick
- South Bay Lakers Close Tip-Off Tournament with Win over San Diego
- South Bay Lakers Fall at Home to Rip City Remix