Sounds Clip Knights in Front of Another Sellout Crowd at First Horizon Park

NASHVILLE - Mario Feliciano's go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning pushed the Nashville Sounds to a 3-2 win over the Charlotte Knights in front of a sellout crowd of 10,073 at First Horizon Park Sunday afternoon. At 13-5, the Sounds have the best record in the International League.

With the game deadlocked at 2-2 to start the bottom of the eighth, Weston Wilson started the rally with a single down the right field line. Two batters later, David Dahl lined a base hit up the middle and Wilson moved up 90 feet. Feliciano followed and dropped a 2-1 pitch from Zach Muckenhirn into shallow center field for a base hit. Wilson raced around from second to give the Sounds a 3-2 lead.

Trevor Kelley was the third Nashville reliever to pitch and worked around a two-out walk in the ninth to notch his second save of the season.

Prior to Kelley, Luis Perdomo opened the game for Nashville and allowed a run in two innings. Dylan File followed and turned in a solid five innings out of the 'pen. File limited the Knights to one run on four hits. He struck out four in a no-decision. Peter Strzelecki worked the eighth and turned in a 1-2-3 frame to set Nashville up for the go-ahead run.

Charlotte scored first with a single tally in the second, but Nashville quickly grabbed the lead with two runs in the third. Brice Turang evened the game at 1-1 with a ground-rule double down the left field line and Wilson gave Nashville a 2-1 lead with a run-scoring groundout.

The Sounds have a team off day Monday before traveling to St. Paul, Minn. to open a six-game series on Tuesday. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for 6:37 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds played nine more innings of errorless baseball. They have not committed an error since April 14 at Gwinnett, a streak of 88 1/3 innings.

Brice Turang had two hits today (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) and extended his hitting streak to five games. He's hitting .500 (11-for-22) with 3 runs, 3 doubles, 6 RBI and 2 walks during the streak.

Mark Mathias went 2-for-3 with a run scored and extended his hitting streak to six games. He's hitting .450 (9-for-20 with 1 run, 3 doubles, 1 RBI and 3 walks during the streak.

Dylan File turned in the longest relief appearance for Nashville this season (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

Today's sellout crowd of 10,073 was the second sellout of the season at First Horizon Park. It's the 110th in ballpark history.

