Mud Hens Clinch Series Victory with Win over Saints

April 24, 2022 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Toledo Mud Hens were seeking their first back-to-back wins, heading into today's game. A win for Toledo would clinch them a series victory over the St. Paul Saints. Elvin Rodriguez made his second start of the season, hoping to lead Toledo to victory. He was also looking for his first winning decision of the year.

It did not take the Mud Hens long to get the bats going, as they tallied the first two runs of the game. In the bottom of the third, the Mud Hens loaded the bases. With nobody out, Josh Lester hit an RBI infield single, scoring Daz Cameron. Lester now has ten RBIs this season. Later in the inning, Ryan Kreidler would snag an RBI, with a sacrifice fly, scoring Kody Clemens. The Mud Hens took a 2-0 lead at the end of the third inning. However, the Saints would answer back the two runs in the top of the fourth, as they tied the game at two runs apiece.

In the next inning of offense, the Hens picked up right where they left off in the third. Jack Lopez would hit a crushing three-run bomb to right field, scoring himself, Jacob Robson, and Ryan Lavarnway. Lopez now has two home runs this season. Two batters later, Kody Clemens hit his second home run of the year to right center field. The two home runs would increase their lead, with a score of 6-2. However, the Mud Hens were not done in the fourth inning. Later in the inning, Ryan Kreidler would hit his tenth RBI of the season (second of the game). He would tally an infield single, to score Daz Cameron. The big five-run inning gave the hens a 7-2 lead.

The Saints would snag a run in the sixth inning; however, the Mud Hens would respond. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Zack Short would hit a solo shot to left center field, giving Toledo an 8-3 lead. Zack Short's first home run this year would be the final run of the game, giving the Mud Hens an 8-3 victory over the Saints. The Mud Hens now have their first series victory and have obtained their first back-to-back wins this season.

On top of the three home runs in the ballgame, the Toledo pitching also showed an impressive outing. Elvin Rodriguez would obtain five strikeouts, while his bullpen followed up with eight more. Toledo's pitching only allowed two earned runs, four walks, and five hits total in the ballgame.

NEXT SERIES UP: The Toledo Mud Hens will hit the road to Omaha, for their next series. The next series against the Storm Chasers will begin on Tuesday, April 26th.

