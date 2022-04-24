Mud Hens Clinch Series Victory with Win over Saints
April 24, 2022 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
The Toledo Mud Hens were seeking their first back-to-back wins, heading into today's game. A win for Toledo would clinch them a series victory over the St. Paul Saints. Elvin Rodriguez made his second start of the season, hoping to lead Toledo to victory. He was also looking for his first winning decision of the year.
It did not take the Mud Hens long to get the bats going, as they tallied the first two runs of the game. In the bottom of the third, the Mud Hens loaded the bases. With nobody out, Josh Lester hit an RBI infield single, scoring Daz Cameron. Lester now has ten RBIs this season. Later in the inning, Ryan Kreidler would snag an RBI, with a sacrifice fly, scoring Kody Clemens. The Mud Hens took a 2-0 lead at the end of the third inning. However, the Saints would answer back the two runs in the top of the fourth, as they tied the game at two runs apiece.
In the next inning of offense, the Hens picked up right where they left off in the third. Jack Lopez would hit a crushing three-run bomb to right field, scoring himself, Jacob Robson, and Ryan Lavarnway. Lopez now has two home runs this season. Two batters later, Kody Clemens hit his second home run of the year to right center field. The two home runs would increase their lead, with a score of 6-2. However, the Mud Hens were not done in the fourth inning. Later in the inning, Ryan Kreidler would hit his tenth RBI of the season (second of the game). He would tally an infield single, to score Daz Cameron. The big five-run inning gave the hens a 7-2 lead.
The Saints would snag a run in the sixth inning; however, the Mud Hens would respond. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Zack Short would hit a solo shot to left center field, giving Toledo an 8-3 lead. Zack Short's first home run this year would be the final run of the game, giving the Mud Hens an 8-3 victory over the Saints. The Mud Hens now have their first series victory and have obtained their first back-to-back wins this season.
On top of the three home runs in the ballgame, the Toledo pitching also showed an impressive outing. Elvin Rodriguez would obtain five strikeouts, while his bullpen followed up with eight more. Toledo's pitching only allowed two earned runs, four walks, and five hits total in the ballgame.
NEXT SERIES UP: The Toledo Mud Hens will hit the road to Omaha, for their next series. The next series against the Storm Chasers will begin on Tuesday, April 26th.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 24, 2022
- Jumbo Shrimp Wrap up Gwinnett Series with Walkoff Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Knights Drop Series Finale to Sounds 3-2 on Sunday - Charlotte Knights
- First Inning Power Leads Storm Chasers to Victory - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Redbirds Drop Series Finale with Storm Chasers, Split Series - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds Clip Knights in Front of Another Sellout Crowd at First Horizon Park - Nashville Sounds
- Mud Hens Clinch Series Victory with Win over Saints - Toledo Mud Hens
- Red Wings Stumble in Series Finale Sunday - Rochester Red Wings
- Norfolk Splits Series with Durham After 14-5 Defeat - Norfolk Tides
- IronPigs walk their way to series win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Tyler Zombro Returns to Mound, Bulls Top Tides 14-5 - Durham Bulls
- Five Run Fourth Too Much for Saints to Overcome in 8-3 Loss to Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Syracuse Completes Masterful Week with Comeback 4-2 Win over Worcester on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- WooSox Fall to Mets, Conclude First Losing Series of the Season - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Shut out Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4-0 for Series Victory - Buffalo Bisons
- Iowa Secures Series Split with Sunday Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Notch First Series Split of 2022 - Louisville Bats
- RailRiders Shut out at Buffalo - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (8-8) vs. Columbus Clippers (12-5) - Indianapolis Indians
- Indians Right-Hander Beau Sulser Selected by Pirates - Indianapolis Indians
- Burr to Begin MLB Rehab Stint with Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Mieses Mashes Two Homers as WooSox Snap Losing Streak - Worcester Red Sox
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- April 24 Game Notes: Iowa at Louisville - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Mud Hens Stories
- Mud Hens Clinch Series Victory with Win over Saints
- Sensational Sixth Propels Mud Hens Past Saints
- Saints Use Big Eighth to Steal Friday Decision from Hens
- Joey Wentz and Bullpen Go Lights out in Win vs Saints
- Lester Extends Hitting Streak in Loss vs St. Paul, with 2 RBIs