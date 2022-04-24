Red Wings Stumble in Series Finale Sunday

Dropping the fifth game of the series on Saturday night put the Red Wings' backs against the wall, meaning the club would be fighting for a series split on Sunday afternoon. Rochester failed to do so, dropping the final game of the series to Lehigh Valley, 10-1. With the win, the IronPigs (9-9) take the series, winning four of the six games at Coca-Cola Park.

Nationals' top prospect Cade Cavalli started on the mound for the Red Wings (9-9), his third start of the season. Cavalli completed four innings on the bump, allowing four earned runs on three hits and two walks while posting one strikeout. The right-hander found himself in a jam in the bottom of the 5th, hitting the lead-off batter with a pitch, and walking the next two batters to load the bases with no outs. Rochester manager Matt LeCroy elected to let the 'pen take over, and two runs scored, ultimately being credited to Cavalli.

The IronPigs did their damage with extra-base hits yet again, with two of their six total hits being doubles, both of which coming off of Cavalli through his four innings of work. Lehigh Valley totaled 20 extra-base hits throughout the series.

The Pigs tacked on more runs to their lead in the bottom of the 8th. Alberto Baldonado took over on the mound for Rochester and Lehigh Valley pounced on the left-hander scoring six runs on three hits and four walks.

It was ultimately the free passes that created trouble for the Red Wings on Sunday afternoon, with the club combining to allow eleven walks and hitting two batters.

The Wings got on the scoreboard first in this one, with Donovan Casey scoring in the top of the 2nd. Casey reached base after being hit by a pitch and stole both second and third base to put himself 90 feet from home plate. A wild pitch ultimately scored Casey, and Rochester snagged the early lead. Cole Freeman also stole second in the 1st inning, totaling three stolen bases for the Wings, tying the club's season-high for stolen bases, the first of which coming earlier in the series against Lehigh Valley. Rochester is now 16-for-17 when attempting to steal this season.

Uncharacteristic of the Wings' lineup, the club struggled to produce hits in the final game of the series. Rochester mustered up four hits, with two of the four coming from the bat of Jake Noll. Noll's 2-for-4 game marked his seventh multi-hit game of the season, good enough to tie Joey Meneses for the clubhouse lead in that category.

The Wings failed to homer in Sunday afternoon's game, making the club 1-9 when not hitting a home run. Rochester is still undefeated when hitting the long ball, going 8-0 when homering.

The Red Wings will travel home for a two-series homestand, beginning on April 26th against Syracuse. Luis Reyes is expected to start on the mound for Rochester. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm.

