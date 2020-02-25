Sorenson and Taylor Pick up Two Points in Loss to Komets

KALAMAZOO, MI - Multi-point games from Kalamazoo Wings (20-26-7-1) forward Tanner Sorenson and Justin Taylor were not enough Tuesday, as the Fort Wayne Komets (27-21-6-2) scored three times in the second period to beat the Wings 3-2 at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo jumped into the lead when Sorenson fed Taylor for a backdoor tap-in with 5:46 left in the opening period. The K-Wings outshot the Komets 11-6 in the period and led 1-0 heading into the second.

Anthony Petruzzelli camped out in front of the Kalamazoo net and tied the game for Fort Wayne to start a three-goal frame just 1:06 in. A second chance goal from Kyle Haas gave the Komets their first lead past the midway point of the period, but Cory Dunn answered 56 seconds later on a scramble in front of Komets goaltender Cole Kehler to pull the K-Wings even. Sorenson and Taylor each assisted on the goal to complete two-point games.

Brett McKenzie scored the eventual game-winner with 1:15 left in the middle stanza as he snapped a quick one-timer through a screen and under the crossbar from the left wing circle. Kalamazoo generated 11 shots in the final period, but could not find the equalizer.

Kehler finishedwith 32 saves on 34 shots, while K-Wings goalie Jake Hildebrand also saved 32 of 35 attempts in the loss.

Kalamazoo next travels to Indy for a 7:35 p.m. showdown with the Fuel Friday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Catch all the action on 1660 AM in Kalamazoo or online on ECHL TV, with pregame coverage starting at 7:15 p.m.

