Ouellette Earns Shutout in Utah's 3-0 Win

Utah Grizzlies forward Joe Wegworth vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

West Valley City, Utah - Ryan Wagner had 2 goals and Martin Ouellette stopped all 17 Kansas City Mavericks shots to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 3-0 victory on Monday night at Maverik Center.

Utah outshout Kansas City 13 to 3 in the first period and led 1-0 after Ryan Wagner scored a power play goal 13:47 in on a one timer from Taylor Richart. Grizzlies did a great job protecting home ice as they got 7 of the possible 10 standings points on the completed 5 game homestand.

Grizzlies extended the lead after Josh Dickinson threw a great pass to Wagner, who scored his second of the night and 7th of the season. Eric Williams also got an assist and ended the night with 2 helpers. Utah led 2-0 after 2 periods and they outshot KC 14 to 5 in the second. Grizzlies outshot the Mavericks 34 to 17 on the night.

Tim McGauley scored a shorthanded goal 9:55 into the third period after Jack Jenkins shot deflected off KC goalie Nick Schneider and McGauley cleaned it up for his 20th of the season.

Martin Ouellette saved all 17 shots he saw to complete his 2nd shutout of the season. It was the third clean sheet for Utah this season. Grizzlies have allowed 6 regulation goals in the last 7 games.

Utah begins a big 5 game road trip with a 3 game series at Idaho this Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at CenturyLink Arena. Face-off all 3 nights is at 7:00 pm.

3 stars.

1. Ryan Wagner (Utah) - 2 goals, 5 shots.

2. Martin Ouellette (Utah) - 17 save shutout.

3. Eric Williams (Utah) - 2 assists. +1.

