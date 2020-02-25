Nailers Acquire Kyle McKenzie from Worcester

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has acquired defenseman Kyle McKenzie from the Worcester Railers in exchange for future considerations.

McKenzie, 27, is currently playing in his third ECHL season, as he prepares to play for his second team, after spending each of his first three years in Worcester. This season, Kyle has recorded one goal, five assists, and six points in 39 games, bringing his career totals to four goals, 14 assists, and 18 points in 128 contests. The Aston, Pennsylvania native also suited up in five playoff games during the Railers' inaugural campaign. Prior to turning pro, McKenzie attended Providence College for four years, where he majored in Social Science. In 2014-15, Kyle scored the tying goal in the National Championship Game against Boston University, as the Friars rallied for a 4-3 victory.

The Nailers will return home for two games next weekend. First up is Frosty Friday against the Maine Mariners at 7:05. Then, fans will have the chance to meet 2009 Stanley Cup Champion Max Talbot as part of Pittsburgh Penguins Night on Saturday against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:05. Pittsburgh Penguins Night will also feature a Rally Towel Giveaway. Friends & Family Ticket Packages are available for all Saturday home games, which include four tickets, four Tito's Sloppy Doggs and a $10 voucher to the team shop for $52. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, partial plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

