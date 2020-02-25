Stingrays Acquire Forward Marly Quince

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals, announced the acquisition of forward Marly Quince in a trade with the Reading Royals Tuesday in exchange for future considerations.

Quince, 26, has appeared in 21 games for Reading this season while scoring seven points on three goals and four assists along with a +7 rating. A native of Sioux Lookout, Ontario, Quince began his rookie season earlier this year with the Knoxville Ice Bears of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) and netted nine goals and four assists for 13 points in nine games.

The 6-foot, 204-pound attacker played four seasons of college hockey at Clarkson University from 2015-19. During that time, he totaled 101 games and while scoring 29 points on 11 goals and 18 assists. During the 2018-19 year, Quince served as an alternate captain with the Golden Knights and helped lead the team to an ECAC Championship.

The Stingrays are back on the ice to battle the Atlanta Gladiators Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. for Education Day at the North Charleston Coliseum.

