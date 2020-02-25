Askew Named ECHL Player of the Week

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Stingrays' forward Cam Askew has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 17-23.

Askew scored one goal, added six assists and was a +4 in three games last week which were all won by South Carolina.

The 22-year-old notched a pair of assists in a 6-2 win against Greenville onâTuesday, tallied three assists in a 5-4 victory over Atlanta on Saturday and added a goal and an assist in a 6-5 win against Worcester onâSunday.

A native of Boston, Askew has 23 points (9g, 14a) in 48 games with the Stingrays this season. He has posted 50 points (26g, 24a) in 95 career games with South Carolina.

Prior to turning pro, Askew tallied 218 points (100g, 118a) in 327 career games in the Quebec Major Junior League (QMJHL) with Drummondville, Moncton, Shawinigan and Charlottetown.

A case of pucks will be donated to the Charleston Youth Hockey Association on behalf of Askew by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

