Tristin Langan Receives AHL Call-Up

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that rookie forward Tristin Langan has been recalled from his loan to the club by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.

Langan, 21, currently leads the Solar Bears in scoring with 37 points (13g-24a) and 34 penalty minutes in 45 games, and his plus-minus of +25 ranks first among all first-year ECHL forwards. This is his second recall of the season to the AHL, after skating in four matches with the Barracuda between Jan. 31-Feb. 8.

Langan was signed by the Barracuda to a one-year AHL contract on July 29, 2019.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears head out on the road to face the Atlanta Gladiators at Infinite Energy Arena on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:35 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday, Feb. 29 for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by XYMOPrint. Prior to the game, the Solar Bears will also host their inaugural Food Festival.

