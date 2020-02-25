D'Aoust & Shaw Return from AHL Manitoba

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Tuesday that defenseman Hayden Shaw and forward Alexis D'Aoust have been reassigned to the team by Manitoba.

Shaw, 23, has appeared in nine games with the Moose during this season. He returns to Jacksonville where he has posted 12 points (3g, 9a) in 24 meetings with the Icemen this season. Shaw logged an assist in nine regular season games with the Icemen last spring while adding another assist in six postseason appearances. The 5-10, 190-pound blueliner totaled 37 points (10g, 27a) in 137 collegiate contests at North Dakota. Shaw is under an AHL contract with Manitoba this season.

D'Aoust, 23, returns to Jacksonville where he has accrued 24 points (13g, 11a) in 35 outings this season. In addition, D'Aoust has logged an assist in four meetings with Manitoba. Last season, he finished with 15 points in 11 ECHL appearances with Jacksonville. D'Aoust (pronounced dah-OO) has 34 career points (17g, 17a) in two AHL seasons split between Manitoba and the Utica Comets. The Trois-Rivieres, Quebec native had a productive career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) totaling 241 points in 299 games played with the Shawinigan Cataractes from 2012-2017.

The Icemen are back in action on Wednesday when they play host to the Norfolk Admirals at 7:00 p.m. Fans can enjoy $2 select beer and wine throughout the game!

