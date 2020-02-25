ECHL Announces Suspension
February 25, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that Florida's Kyle Neuber has been suspended for three additional games as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #700, Norfolk at Florida, on Feb. 22.
Neuber was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 13:55 of the second period. He is suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Neuber missed Florida's game at Jacksonville on Feb. 23 and will miss games vs. Newfoundland (Feb. 28), vs. Jacksonville (Feb. 29) and at Orlando (March 1).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 25, 2020
- ECHL Transactions - February 25 - ECHL
- Ken Appleby Reassigned to AHL's Milwaukee Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Defenseman Ondrej Vala Assigned to Texas Stars from Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Acquire Forward Marly Quince - South Carolina Stingrays
- Sorto Joins Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- South Carolina's Askew Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Askew Named ECHL Player of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- Askew Named ECHL Player of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL's Championship Trophy, the Kelly Cup Visits Portland Sunday - Maine Mariners
- Nailers Acquire Kyle McKenzie from Worcester - Wheeling Nailers
- New Jersey Reassigns G Evan Cormier to Adirondack - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Announce Series of Transactions - Kalamazoo Wings
- Tristin Langan Receives AHL Call-Up - Orlando Solar Bears
- Christopoulos Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Christopoulos Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- D'Aoust & Shaw Return from AHL Manitoba - Jacksonville IceMen
- Ouellette Earns Shutout in Utah's 3-0 Win - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.