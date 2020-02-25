ECHL Announces Suspension

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that Florida's Kyle Neuber has been suspended for three additional games as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #700, Norfolk at Florida, on Feb. 22.

Neuber was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 13:55 of the second period. He is suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Neuber missed Florida's game at Jacksonville on Feb. 23 and will miss games vs. Newfoundland (Feb. 28), vs. Jacksonville (Feb. 29) and at Orlando (March 1).

