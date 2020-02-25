Sorto Joins Gladiators

Duluth, GA - Albert Sorto joins the Atlanta Gladiators organization as the Director of Corporate Partnerships. Albert and his team will work closely with key corporate partners, to develop innovative advertising and marketing solutions. He will focus on how corporations, including non-profit organizations, can activate their brands more effectively.

"We are thrilled to have Albert join our team. He brings a wealth of business experience to us and his reputation speaks for itself. Albert is also well known in this market for his contributions to the community. We are excited to have him," said Gladiators Team President Jerry James.

Albert brings over two decades of corporate partnership experience in the Atlanta Metro area to the Gladiators. He has a consistent record of creating innovative strategies and developing marketing excellence for successful organizations, both large and small.

Sorto, a bilingual/bicultural professional, provides access to different markets across the U.S. and Latin America. Albert demonstrates the ability to identify and actualize valuable ideas, employ new strategies that maximize operations, organizational abilities, and exponential revenue growth. His core strengths include establishing and growing strategic partnerships in new markets, business development, fundraising, processes improvement, sales, marketing strategy, as well as networking and community engagement.

"It will be great to bring my experience to Atlanta's favorite hockey team. I have always wanted to work with a sports team and have worked closely with Gladiators President Jerry James in the community. I can help bring the organization to another level and bring even more success to a fantastic organization," said Sorto.

Sorto has served as Vice President of the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Vice President of Business Development with the National Minority Trucking Association (NMTA). He spent over three years there, leading the organization in the transportation and logistics Industry. Albert also served as National Director of Sales in the specialty retail industry, where he created and managed a successful retail cart and kiosks program for a Georgia based manufacturer.

Albert is on both the Executive Committees at the Atlanta Supply Chain Awards (ASCA) and the Atlanta International Night Market (AINM), as well as other professional and non-profit boards in Atlanta.

Both of Sorto's parents were successful business owners, who he credits for his entrepreneurial spirit. Albert was born in El Salvador, but grew up in Houston, Texas and currently resides in Lawrenceville, Georgia, with his wife and son.

