ECHL Transactions - February 25
February 25, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 25, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Idaho:
Austin Lotz, G
Jefferson Dahl, F
Kalamazoo:
Chad McDonald, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Seth Swenson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Scott Conway, F recalled by Providence
Brampton:
Delete Chris Clapperton, F recalled by Belleville
Cincinnati:
Add Matthew Spencer, D assigned from Rochester by Buffalo
Florida:
Delete Ken Appleby, G recalled by Milwaukee
Fort Wayne:
Add Dylan Ferguson, G activated from reserve
Add Brett McKenzie, F activated from reserve
Delete Patrick Munson, G placed on reserve
Idaho:
Delete Ondrej Vala, D recalled to Texas by Dallas [2/24]
Kalamazoo:
Add Dave Desander, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Matt Berry, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jake Kielly, G recalled to Utica by Vancouver
Delete Boston Leier, F loaned to Charlotte
Newfoundland:
Add Miles Gendron, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Kyle Froese, D placed on reserve
Add Angus Redmond, G assigned by Edmonton [2/24]
Delete Angus Redmond, G recalled by Anaheim [2/24]
Orlando:
Delete Trevor Olson, F placed on reserve
Delete Tristan Langan, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Rapid City:
Delete Cedric Montminy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/23)
Reading:
Add Nathan Noel, F assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Delete Miles Gendron, D recalled by Belleville
Delete Marly Quince, F traded to South Carolina
Tulsa:
Delete Charlie Granath, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)
Utah:
Add Dalton Mills, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Mason McDonald, G assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Dalton Mills, F placed on reserve
Delete Jeff Smith, G placed on reserve
Delete Sasha Larocque, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/30)
Delete Matt Berry, F ECHL rights traded to Kalamazoo
Worcester:
Delete Kyle McKenzie, D traded to Wheeling [2/24]
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 25, 2020
- ECHL Transactions - February 25 - ECHL
- Ken Appleby Reassigned to AHL's Milwaukee Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Defenseman Ondrej Vala Assigned to Texas Stars from Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Acquire Forward Marly Quince - South Carolina Stingrays
- Sorto Joins Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- South Carolina's Askew Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Askew Named ECHL Player of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- Askew Named ECHL Player of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL's Championship Trophy, the Kelly Cup Visits Portland Sunday - Maine Mariners
- Nailers Acquire Kyle McKenzie from Worcester - Wheeling Nailers
- New Jersey Reassigns G Evan Cormier to Adirondack - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Announce Series of Transactions - Kalamazoo Wings
- Tristin Langan Receives AHL Call-Up - Orlando Solar Bears
- Christopoulos Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Christopoulos Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- D'Aoust & Shaw Return from AHL Manitoba - Jacksonville IceMen
- Ouellette Earns Shutout in Utah's 3-0 Win - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.