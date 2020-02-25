ECHL Transactions - February 25

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 25, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Idaho:

Austin Lotz, G

Jefferson Dahl, F

Kalamazoo:

Chad McDonald, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Seth Swenson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Scott Conway, F recalled by Providence

Brampton:

Delete Chris Clapperton, F recalled by Belleville

Cincinnati:

Add Matthew Spencer, D assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Florida:

Delete Ken Appleby, G recalled by Milwaukee

Fort Wayne:

Add Dylan Ferguson, G activated from reserve

Add Brett McKenzie, F activated from reserve

Delete Patrick Munson, G placed on reserve

Idaho:

Delete Ondrej Vala, D recalled to Texas by Dallas [2/24]

Kalamazoo:

Add Dave Desander, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Matt Berry, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jake Kielly, G recalled to Utica by Vancouver

Delete Boston Leier, F loaned to Charlotte

Newfoundland:

Add Miles Gendron, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Kyle Froese, D placed on reserve

Add Angus Redmond, G assigned by Edmonton [2/24]

Delete Angus Redmond, G recalled by Anaheim [2/24]

Orlando:

Delete Trevor Olson, F placed on reserve

Delete Tristan Langan, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Rapid City:

Delete Cedric Montminy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/23)

Reading:

Add Nathan Noel, F assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Delete Miles Gendron, D recalled by Belleville

Delete Marly Quince, F traded to South Carolina

Tulsa:

Delete Charlie Granath, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)

Utah:

Add Dalton Mills, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Mason McDonald, G assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Dalton Mills, F placed on reserve

Delete Jeff Smith, G placed on reserve

Delete Sasha Larocque, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/30)

Delete Matt Berry, F ECHL rights traded to Kalamazoo

Worcester:

Delete Kyle McKenzie, D traded to Wheeling [2/24]

