New Jersey Reassigns G Evan Cormier to Adirondack

GLENS FALLS, NY - The New Jersey Devils, NHL affiliate of the Adirondack Thunder, announced the following roster move on Tuesday afternoon:

- The New Jersey Devils (NHL) have reassigned goaltender Evan Cormier from the Binghamton Devils (AHL) to the Adirondack Thunder.

Cormier, 22, has appeared in 13 games for the Thunder so far this season, posting a 3.22 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. The Bowmanville, ON native has a 3-3-5-1 record this year with Adirondack including a shutout.

The Thunder will be home on both Friday and Saturday night to take on the Reading Royals at Cool Insuring Arena.

