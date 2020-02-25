Christopoulos Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

February 25, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





(Toledo, OH) - Goaltender Billy Christopoulos has been named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of February 17-23.

The 26-year-old first-year goaltender posted a pair of wins with a sparkling 1.00 goals against average and a .977 save percentage. Christopoulos saved 45 of 46 shots in Friday's 5-1 road win at Fort Wayne and followed that up with another 40 saves on 41 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win at Cincinnati.

Christopoulos joined the Walleye in a trade with South Carolina back in November after making one start for the Stingrays. In 25 total starts this year he has a 19-3-3 record, while posting the third best save percentage (.927) and seventh best goals against average (2.43) in the ECHL.

Over the last four years the native of Raleigh, North Carolina was with the Air Force Academy. In 93 games for the Falcons, Christopoulos went 42-31-11 with a 2.29 goals against average and a .913 save percentage. He appeared in a career-best 43 games during his junior campaign (20017-2018) in which he also scored career bests in wins with 23, a 2.06GAA and .922SVP. Christopoulos was awarded AHA Goaltender of the Year in back to back years (2017-2019) during which he won 37 games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 25, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.