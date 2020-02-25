Defenseman Ondrej Vala Assigned to Texas Stars from Steelheads

February 25, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Defenseman Ondrej Vala has been assigned by the Dallas Stars to the Texas Stars, Idaho Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Tuesday.

Vala, 21, makes his third trip to AHL Texas this season following 49 games with the Steelheads, posting five goals and 10 assists for 15 points with a plus-20 rating and two shorthanded assists. The Kolin, Czech Rep. native owns the team's best plus/minus rating, set a career-high in goals and points, and tied his career-best for assists with his two-point night on Saturday. In 103 career ECHL games, Vala owns 26 points (8-18-26) with 78 penalty minutes and a plus-36 rating, which is the best team rating for the Steelheads in the last two seasons. He also has two assists in 12 games with AHL Texas since the 2016-17 season.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pound defenseman played 191 games with the Kamloops Blazers (WHL) and Everett Silvertips (WHL) prior to turning pro, notching 74 points (21-53-74) while also appearing for the Czech Republic at the 2017 & 2018 IIHF World Jr. Championship. Vala signed a NHL contract with Dallas on Sep. 29, 2016.

The Steelheads open rivalry week against the Utah Grizzlies this Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. Tickets are available by calling 208-331-TIXS(8497) or going to idahosteelheads.com.

The Hockey Starter Pack provides the benefits of the ultimate fan on the time you want! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to inquire about getting your pack as well as planning your next outing with single-game tickets, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 25, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.