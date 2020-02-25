South Carolina's Askew Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
February 25, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Cam Askew of the South Carolina Stingrays is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 17-23.
Askew scored one goal, added six assists and was a +4 in three games last week.
The 22-year-old notched a pair of assists in a 6-2 win against Greenville onâTuesday, tallied three assists in a 5-4 victory over Atlanta on Saturday and added a goal and an assist in a 6-5 win against Worcester onâSunday.
A native of Boston, Askew has 23 points (9g-14a) in 48 games with the Stingrays this season. He has posted 50 points (26g-24a) in 95 career games with South Carolina.
Prior to turning pro, Askew tallied 218 points (100g-118a) in 327 career games in the Quebec Major Junior League with Drummondville, Moncton, Shawinigan and Charlottetown.
On behalf of Cam Askew, a case of pucks will be donated to a South Carolina youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runner Up: John Albert, Jacksonville (4 gp, 2g, 5a, 7 pts.).
Also Nominated: Brady Shaw (Fort Wayne), Brett Supinski (Idaho), Loren Ulett (Kansas City), T.J. Hensick (Toledo) and Matt Abt (Wheeling).
