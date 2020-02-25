Ken Appleby Reassigned to AHL's Milwaukee Admirals
February 25, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals recalled on Tuesday goaltender Ken Appleby from his loan to the Florida Everblades.
In his first season with the Everblades, the 24-year-old Appleby is tied for the league lead with 25 victories and has been a key part of Florida allowing the fifth-fewest goals per game in the ECHL this year.
A native of North Bay, Ontario, Appleby has carried a bulk of the workload in net for Florida this season. He has appeared in 40 games, compiling a record of 25-8-5 along with a goals-against average of 2.49 and a save percentage of .908. Appleby ranks second in the league in minutes played (2,262) and 11th in GAA, while he is tied for 15th in save percentage.
Appleby, who measures 6 feet 4 inches and weighs 205 pounds, has split his five-year pro career between the ECHL and AHL. He has totaled a 54-26-5-4 record in 92 ECHL games, with a GAA of 2.36, a save percentage of .917 and seven career shutouts. In 76 career AHL contests, Appleby has registered a 32-36-5 record, 2.82 GAA and a .856 save percentage.
Before turning pro, Appleby played three seasons for the Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals from 2012-15. He helped guide the Generals to the OHL championship and the Memorial Cup, awarded to the postseason champion of the CHL, in his final season with the team in the 2014-15 campaign. Appleby finished his OHL career with a 55-18-9 record, nine shutouts, a 2.25 GAA and a .920 save percentage.
Florida opens a three-game week with a Friday night matchup against the Newfoundland Growlers. Faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Hertz Arena.
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades goaltender Ken Appleby
(Kevin Bires Photography)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 25, 2020
- ECHL Transactions - February 25 - ECHL
- Ken Appleby Reassigned to AHL's Milwaukee Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Defenseman Ondrej Vala Assigned to Texas Stars from Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Acquire Forward Marly Quince - South Carolina Stingrays
- Sorto Joins Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- South Carolina's Askew Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Askew Named ECHL Player of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- Askew Named ECHL Player of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL's Championship Trophy, the Kelly Cup Visits Portland Sunday - Maine Mariners
- Nailers Acquire Kyle McKenzie from Worcester - Wheeling Nailers
- New Jersey Reassigns G Evan Cormier to Adirondack - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Announce Series of Transactions - Kalamazoo Wings
- Tristin Langan Receives AHL Call-Up - Orlando Solar Bears
- Christopoulos Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Christopoulos Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- D'Aoust & Shaw Return from AHL Manitoba - Jacksonville IceMen
- Ouellette Earns Shutout in Utah's 3-0 Win - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.