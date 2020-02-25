Ken Appleby Reassigned to AHL's Milwaukee Admirals

ESTERO, Fla. - The American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals recalled on Tuesday goaltender Ken Appleby from his loan to the Florida Everblades.

In his first season with the Everblades, the 24-year-old Appleby is tied for the league lead with 25 victories and has been a key part of Florida allowing the fifth-fewest goals per game in the ECHL this year.

A native of North Bay, Ontario, Appleby has carried a bulk of the workload in net for Florida this season. He has appeared in 40 games, compiling a record of 25-8-5 along with a goals-against average of 2.49 and a save percentage of .908. Appleby ranks second in the league in minutes played (2,262) and 11th in GAA, while he is tied for 15th in save percentage.

Appleby, who measures 6 feet 4 inches and weighs 205 pounds, has split his five-year pro career between the ECHL and AHL. He has totaled a 54-26-5-4 record in 92 ECHL games, with a GAA of 2.36, a save percentage of .917 and seven career shutouts. In 76 career AHL contests, Appleby has registered a 32-36-5 record, 2.82 GAA and a .856 save percentage.

Before turning pro, Appleby played three seasons for the Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals from 2012-15. He helped guide the Generals to the OHL championship and the Memorial Cup, awarded to the postseason champion of the CHL, in his final season with the team in the 2014-15 campaign. Appleby finished his OHL career with a 55-18-9 record, nine shutouts, a 2.25 GAA and a .920 save percentage.

Florida opens a three-game week with a Friday night matchup against the Newfoundland Growlers. Faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Hertz Arena.

