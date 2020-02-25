Toledo's Christopoulos Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
February 25, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Billy Christopoulos of the ToledoâWalleye is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 17-23.
Christopoulos went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of. 977 in two appearances last week.
The 26-year-old tuned aside 45 shots in a 5-1 win at Fort Wayne onâFriday and made 40 saves in a 2-1 victory at Cincinnati on Saturday.
A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Christopoulos is 19-3-3 in 25 appearances this season with the Walleye and South Carolina and ranks third in the ECHLâwith a .927 save percentage and seventh with a 2.43 goals-against average.
Prior to turning pro, Christopoulos saw action in 93 career games at the Air Force Academy where he went 42-35-11 with eight shutouts, a 2.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.
Runner Up: Tomas Sholl, Idaho (3-0-0, 1.93 GAA, .929 save pct).
Also Nominated: Eamon McAdam (Adirondack), Adam Carlson (Jacksonville), Nick Schneider (Kansas City) and Jordan Ruby (Wheeling).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 25, 2020
- Toledo's Christopoulos Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- D'Aoust & Shaw Return from AHL Manitoba - Jacksonville IceMen
- Ouellette Earns Shutout in Utah's 3-0 Win - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.