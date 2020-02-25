Toledo's Christopoulos Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Billy Christopoulos of the ToledoâWalleye is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 17-23.

Christopoulos went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of. 977 in two appearances last week.

The 26-year-old tuned aside 45 shots in a 5-1 win at Fort Wayne onâFriday and made 40 saves in a 2-1 victory at Cincinnati on Saturday.

A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Christopoulos is 19-3-3 in 25 appearances this season with the Walleye and South Carolina and ranks third in the ECHLâwith a .927 save percentage and seventh with a 2.43 goals-against average.

Prior to turning pro, Christopoulos saw action in 93 career games at the Air Force Academy where he went 42-35-11 with eight shutouts, a 2.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.

Runner Up: Tomas Sholl, Idaho (3-0-0, 1.93 GAA, .929 save pct).

Also Nominated: Eamon McAdam (Adirondack), Adam Carlson (Jacksonville), Nick Schneider (Kansas City) and Jordan Ruby (Wheeling).

