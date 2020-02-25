Restaurant and Vendor Lineup Announced for Inaugural Orlando Solar Bears Food Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the lineup of local restaurants and vendors for the team's inaugural Food Festival, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. prior to the team's 7 p.m. game vs. the Newfoundland Growlers at the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center. The Food Festival will take place on Church Street in front of Amway Center.

To gain entry to the Food Festival, fans must present a valid event ticket and ticket for the Solar Bears vs. Growlers game. Fans can purchase a ticket package for the Food Festival and Solar Bears game by visiting orlandosolarbearshockey.com/food.

The lineup for the inaugural Orlando Solar Bears Food Festival is as follows:

Pizza Hut - Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza

Sonny's BBQ - Meatballs and Mac 'n' Cheese Bar

Bolay - Cilantro Noodles, Jasmine Rice, Lemon Chicken, and Avocado

Fresh Kitchen - Barbecue Chicken, Brown Rice, Kale, and Ginger Sauce

Ben + Jerry's - Ice Cream stand

Planet Smoothie - Mediterranean Monster Smoothie (Strawberries, Banana, and Orange Juice)

Gringos Locos - Mini Double D Tacos and Chips and Queso

Season's 52 - Mini Dessert Indulgences

Bento - Yasai Bowls and Teriyaki Chicken

First Watch - Chia Seed Pudding Bowls, Coffee, and Muffins

Qdoba - Mini Bowls and Chips and Queso

World of Beer - Pretzel Bites and Beer Cheese

Panda Express - Orange Chicken and White Rice

Salata

Bonefish Grill - Imperial Dip, Fresh Baked Cookies, and Supergrain Salad

Fresh and Healthy

Shade Bar and Grill - Chicken Tortilla Soup

Jimmy John's - Assorted Sandwiches

Spoleto - Meatballs, Cavatappi, Alfredo Pasta, and Penne Marinara Pasta

Barnie's Coffee & Tea Co. - Coffee Cold Brew

Florida Distributing - Beer Sampling

PDQ - Chicken Tenders

Magic Grill - $5 beer specials and cash bar

In addition to the various restaurants and vendors present at the Food Festival, the event will also include face-painting, balloon artists, music, cornhole, prize raffles and more.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears head out on the road to face the Atlanta Gladiators at Infinite Energy Arena on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:35 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday, Feb. 29 for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by XYMOPrint. Prior to the game, the Solar Bears will also host their inaugural Food Festival.

