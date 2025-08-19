Son Came to Compete
Published on August 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 19, 2025
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Ghanaian Midfielder Samuel Gidi as U22 Initiative Player - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Acquires $750,000 in General Allocation Money for Goalkeeper Drake Callender - Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC Acquires Drake Callender from Inter Miami CF - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.