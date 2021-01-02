Solar Bears win streak snapped in 3-0 road loss to Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (4-2-0-0) put up 31 shots on Cam Johnson, but the netminder for the Florida Everblades (6-2-0-0) turned aside each attempt and dealt Orlando a 3-0 loss on Saturday night at Hertz Arena. The defeat snapped Orlando's four-game winning streak.

Florida's Levko Koper and Myles Powell each recorded two points (1g-1a), and Michael Huntebrinker scored a power-play goal in the second period for all of the offense in the contest.

Michael Lackey his second consecutive start for Orlando after earning the win on Wednesday, but was pulled for the start of the third period after yielding three goals on 21 shots against; Clint Windsor made 14 saves in relief. Johnson's 31 saves gave Florida's goaltender his second shutout of the season.

NOTABLES:

Both Orlando and Florida dressed 17 skaters for tonight's game, the first time this season that the Solar Bears have not dressed the full allotment of 18 Jerry D'Amigo, Patrick McNally and J.J. Piccinich led Orlando with five shots apiece The Solar Bears recorded 17 shots in the third period, the team's largest output in the final frame this season

THREE STARS:

1) Cam Johnson - FLA

2) Michael Huntebrinker - FLA

3) Myles Powell - FLA

NEXT GAME: Â The Solar Bears return home to close out the week against Florida at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 3 p.m. Sunday's game is a VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday. VisitÂ vystarcu.org/solarbearsÂ for details regarding free and discounted ticket offers for VyStar members.

