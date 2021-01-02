Mavs Game Preview January 2
January 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks faceoff against the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Watch Live: https://www.flohockey.tv/
Listen Live: https://www.kcmavericks.com/en/multimedia/multimedia-back-pages/listen-live
Bouncing Back
After three games, two of which were beyond 60 minutes, the Mavericks ended 2020 with their first win of the season Thursday night with a final score of 4-1 over the Tulsa Oilers.
Disciplined
The Mavericks are the least penalized team in the ECHL with 9.75 penalty minutes per game with a total of 39 penalty minutes in four games.
Top Two
Mavericks goalie Andrew Shortridge is ranked number two among goalies with a .953 save percentage and 1.52 goals against average.
Five for Gio
Forward Giorgio Estephan leads the Mavericks with five points on two goals and three assists in four games.
250 for CJ
Mavericks forward C.J. Eick played in his 250th career ECHL game Thursday night.
Instant Impact
Mavericks newcomers have made a big impact already, combining for eight goals and twelve assists in the Mavericks first four games.
Rookie Contribution
Mavericks rookie forward Brendan Robbins scored his first ECHL goal last Saturday night.
Hitting the Road
The Mavericks will hit the road for two and a half weeks after Tuesday's game vs. Wichita. The Mavs head to Southeastern Kansas first to face the Wichita Thunder for three games next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and then head to Utah to faceoff against the Grizzlies on January 15, 16, and 18. The Mavs head back to Wichita to take on the Thunder on January 21 before returning home to face the Allen Americans on January 23.
