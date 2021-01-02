Grizzlies Preview: Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 PM Face-Off

January 2, 2021

Rapid City Rush (1-5, 2 points) at Utah Grizzlies (3-1, 6 points)

January 2, 2021 | 7:10 PM | Game #5 | Maverik Center

Referees: Sean MacFarlane (# 4)

Linesmen: Andrew Collins (# 49), Kollin Kleinendorst (# 87)

Where to See and Hear the Game

You can catch every game on Flohockey.TV, the new home for ECHL.TV. The game can also be heard on Mixlr, the new broadcast home for Grizzlies hockey.

Watch Live: https://www.flohockey.tv/

Listen Live: https://mixlr.com/utah-grizzlies

West Valley City, Utah - It's the last of a 3 game series between the Grizzlies and Rush. For the Grizzlies, it's the 7th straight game against Rapid City, dating all the way back to the March 6th and 7th, 2020 series split at RC. The Grizzlies are 4-1-1 in the last 6 games, all against the Rush.

Ian Scheid Delivers a New Year's Game Winner

Rookie Defenseman Ian Scheid scores the game winning goal with 4:59 left in regulation to give the Grizzlies a 4-3 win over Rapid City on Friday night at Maverik Center. Scheid has 3 goals in 2 games this weekend. Scheid is 1 of 3 players from Minnesota State - Mankato on this year's club. Scheid, Charlie Gerard and Edwin Hookenson, who made his pro debut last night were teammates at Mankato for 4 seasons from 2017-2020.

2 Players Made Pro Debuts Last Night

Matt Hoover and Edwin Hookenson both made their professional debut's on New Year's Day. Hoover played his college hockey at Canisius, where he scored 47 goals and 52 assists in 4 seasons. Hookenson was a combined +45 in his last 3 seasons at Minnesota State - Mankato.

Wegwerth Off to Fast Start

Joe Wegwerth has 3 goals and 2 assists in 4 games this season. Joe had 14 goals last season and was 1 of 9 players to have a double digit goal season for Utah.

Peyton Jones Winning in Goal

Jones has started all 4 games for the Grizzlies this season. He is 3-1 with a .885 save percentage and a 3.27 goals against average. The rookie out of Penn State broke several school records, including games, minutes, wins and saves. His 42 Big Ten wins are a conference record. Jones has an AHL contract with the Colorado Eagles.

Trey Bradley Comes from a Hockey Family

Bradley had 3 first period assists for Utah in the 6-3 win over Rapid City. Bradley scored 14 goals and 20 assists in 48 games for the Newfoundland Growlers last season. Trey is the son of 2 time NHL All-Star Brian Bradley and the brother of Cody Bradley, who played at Colorado College from 2013-2016 and has played overseas for the past 3 seasons. Cody and Trey were teammates at Colorado College for the 2015-16 season when Cody was a senior and Trey was a freshman.

Special Teams Solid to Start Season

The Grizzlies went 1 for 4 on the power play last night. They have a power play goal in 3 of the 4 games this season. On the year, Utah is 4 for 16 on the man advantage (25.0 %). It currently ranks as the best power play unit in the league.

Cuglietta Off to Fast Start

Forward Diego Cuglietta has a point in each of the first 4 games this season. Diego has 1 goal and 5 assists. He was the league's Player of the Week for his efforts on December 11th and 12th at Rapid City, where he had 1 goal and 3 assists.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Matt Abt is tied for the league lead with 2 shorthanded points. Peyton Jones is among the leaders with 3 wins. Charlie Gerard is 2nd among rookies with 21 shots on goal. Ian Scheid lead all defenseman with 2 power play goals.

Forwards: Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Diego Cuglietta, Brayden Gelsinger, Charlie Gerard, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Yuri Terao, Joe Wegwerth.

Defenseman: Matt Abt, Miles Gendron, Edwin Hookenson, Tanner Jago, Garrett Johnston, Alex Lepkowski, Kris Myllari, Ian Scheid, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Brad Barone, Parker Gahagen, Peyton Jones.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 3-1

Home record: 2-0.

Road record: 1-1.

Last 10 games: Utah is 5-2-2-1 (Including Last Season)

Goals per game: 4.25 (2nd in the league). 17 goals in 4 games.

Goals against per game: 3.25 (9th).

Shots per game: 32.00 (5th).

Shots against per game: 28.25 (2nd).

Power Play: 25.0 % - 4 for 16 (1st).

Penalty Kill: 85.7 % - 12 for 14 (6th).

Record When Scoring First: 2-1. Utah has scored first in three of the first four games.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 2 1

Opposition 0 1

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Joe Wegwerth, Ian Scheid (3)

Assists: Diego Cuglietta (5)

Points: Cuglietta (6)

Plus/Minus: Jack Jenkins, Matt Abt (+4)

PIM: Joe Wegwerth (16)

Power Play Points: Joe Wegwerth (3)

Shots on Goal: Charlie Gerard (21)

Shooting Percentage: Jenkins (50.0 %) Minimum 4 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cuglietta, Wegwerth, Scheid (1)

Wins: Peyton Jones (3)

Save %: Jones (.885)

Goals Against Average: Jones (3.27).

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL

Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 7 5 5 0 0 17

Utah Grizzlies 53 46 29 0 128

Opposition 3 5 5 0 0 13

Opposition 35 44 34 0 113

