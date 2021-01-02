Blades Get Back at Bears

January 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (6-2-0-0) got back to their winning ways on Saturday night by besting the Orlando Solar Bears (4-2-0-0) 3-0 at Hertz Arena. Florida goaltender Cam Johnson earned his second shutout of the season in an inspiring 31-save performance, while forwards Myles Powell and Levko Koper both contributed a goal and an assist.

FIRST STAR: Cam Johnson- 31 saves, shutout

SECOND STAR: Myles Powell- one goal, one assist

THIRD STAR: Levko Koper- one goal, one assist

Levko Koper scored for the second consecutive game when he and Myles Powell went tic-tac-toe in front of Orlando's goaltender Michael Lackey in the first period (14:18). Koper's goal marks the eighth time in eight games to start the season that the Everblades have scored first.

The Everblades power play found paydirt in the middle of the second period when Michael Huntebrinker buried a Michael Downing rebound to put Florida up 2-0 (8:35). The goal was Hunterbrinker's league-leading third power-play tally of the season.

With 3:34 left in the second period, Myles Powell scored the prettiest Everblades goal of the season to date. Koper found Powell streaking across the blue line and then it was showtime. Powell dangled around Orlando's Paul Meyer, deked through Lackey, and tucked the puck inside the far post to give Florida a 3-0 lead.

Johnson was sensational in net for Florida. The Troy, Michigan native stopped all 17 shots that came his way in the third period, and helped hold Orlando scoreless on six power-play opportunities.

Florida and Orlando will tangle for the second time in as many days on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 3:00 p.m. at the Amway Center in Orlando.

The next home game for the Everblades comes this Wednesday, Jan. 6 against the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.