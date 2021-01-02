Blades Look to Start off 2021 with a Win

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (5-2-0-0) look to get back to the win-column tonight against Orlando Solar Bears (4-1-0-0) at Hertz Arena. Saturday marks the third meeting of the season between the Blades and the Bears, and so far each club has one victory in the season series.

Tonight is also the middle game in a stretch of three consecutive contests between the Everblades and Solar Bears. In the last game featuring Florida and Orlando, the Solar Bears won 7-4 behind two goals from rookie forward Ryan Lohin and 32 saves from rookie goaltender Michael Lackey.

With his first period goal on Dec. 30 against the Solar Bears, Blake Winiecki has now found the back of the net in two consecutive games. The Florida forward has already contributed three goals and five assists in the first seven games of the season.

Everblades Head Coach Brad Ralph has been fantastic against Orlando since he's taken the head job with Florida. Over the last four years with the Blades, Ralph is 35-13-3-1 against the Solar Bears.

Florida Everblades vs Orlando Solar Bears, 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, January 2, 2021

