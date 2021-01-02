Oilers Start 2021 with a Bang, Defeat Kansas City 4-3

January 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release









Tulsa Oilers defenseman Mike McKee

(Tulsa Oilers) Tulsa Oilers defenseman Mike McKee(Tulsa Oilers)

INDEPENDENCE, MO- The Oilers kick off 2021 in fashion, beating Kansas City 4-3 at Cable Dahmer arena on Saturday.

Tulsa knocked the proverbial monkey off their back, scoring the opening goal for the first time this season. Danny Moynihan - the Oilers' leading goal scorer - put the team on top, beating Sean Bonar far side just below the blocker 16:04 into the opening period. The Oilers outshot Kansas City 11-4 in the opening period, the least amount of shots Tulsa has allowed in one frame.

The Oilers opened the scoring in the second period as well. Gregg Burmaster ripped a one-time goal short side off a cross-zone feed from Ian McNulty, giving Tulsa a 2-0 lead 6:49 into the middle period. Mavericks' forward Brodie Reid cut Tulsa's lead in half, stuffing home a power-play rebound less than a minute after Burmaster's tally. McNulty redeemed his penalty that led to Kansas City's first goal, roofing a pass form Darby Llewellyn at the 10:50 mark, making the score 3-1. McNulty's tally was his second in as many games, giving the returning forward his second point of the night. Alex Kromm picked up the secondary assist, earning his first point in his second stint with Tulsa.

The third period saw three of the total seven goals for the game, all of which came in the final five minutes. McNulty opened the scoring in the final frame, tucking a rolling puck inside the post of Bonar, giving the forward a two-goal, three-point outing. Phil Marinaccio answered 1:36 later with his first professional goal in North America, cutting Tulsa's lead to two with a long-range chance that beat Olle Eriksson Ek. Giorgio Estephan loosened Tulsa's stranglehold on the game, bringing the score to 4-3 with his second goal of the week at the 18:35 mark. The goal was the Mavericks' second power-play goal of the night, and it also closed out the scoring in a 4-3 Oilers' win.

A man wearing number 29 earned first star of the game for the second-consecutive battle between these two teams, but it was McNulty, not Estephan, who earned the award. McNulty's two-goal night puts him with Danny Moynihan as the only Tulsa players to record two goals in a game in the young season. The Oilers outshot their opponent 32-22, extending their shot lead to six-consecutive games. Eriksson Ek leads the Oilers with two wins on the season.

The Oilers return home for a three-game home stand against Utah on Jan. 8, 9 and 10. Friday and Saturday's games will start at 7:05 p.m., and Sunday's game will get under way at 4:05 p.m. Friday Night is Ladies' night, Saturday is Adopt-an-Oiler and Sunday is Family Fun Day. Tickets to all three games are still available, but availability is limited. Call 918-632-7825 to bring out your family, friends or organization to the fastest game in town.

ECHL TV has a new provider for the 2020-21 season. We are proud to partner with FloHockey, which provides subscribers with plenty of content. Watch live events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To become a subscriber, click here.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.