Americans Rebound, Beat Wichita 5-1

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Wichita Thunder on Friday night by a 5-1 score, spoiling their home opener in front of a crowd of 1,413 at Intrust Bank Arena.

"It was a great bounce back win," said Americans Captain Spencer Asuchak. "The boys showed a lot of character. We have a good opportunity to turn it into a nice weekend with a win tomorrow."

Jesse Mychan scored two goals, while Joseph Garreffa scored a goal and added an assist to lead the charge for Allen. With those two goals, Jesse Mychan has seven for the year and leads the league in that category by two. Garreffa has a two-game point streak and points in four of his last five games.

"Tonight, was a completely different game from last night," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "We got off to a good start and our defense limited their chances."

Zach Sawchenko was outstanding in net allowing just one goal. Allen went 1 for 5 on the power play, while Wichita was 0 for 2.

With the win, the Americans improve to 5-2-0, with 10 points, which ties the Indy Fuel for the most in the league.

The same two teams battle it out tomorrow night at 7:05 pm from Wichita. The Americans next home game is January 15th when the team returns to Allen for a three-game weekend series against Wichita. Click HERE for tickets.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - J. Mychan

2. ALN - J. Garreffa

3. ALN - J. McGrew

