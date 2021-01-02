Solar Bears Sign Alan Lyszczarczyk

January 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has signed forward Alan Lyszczarczyk to an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season, and has added him to the team's reserve list.

Lyszczarczyk (luh-ZAHR-chuk), 22, joins Orlando after already posting 20 points (10g-10a) in 23 games with Polish club Podhale Nowy Targ.

Last year, the 6-foot, 183-pound forward played his first season of professional hockey with the Fort Wayne Komets, where he tied for fifth in scoring among all ECHL rookies with 46 points (19g-27a) in 57 games.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Nowy Targ, Poland played major junior hockey with the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads, Owen Sound Attack and Sudbury Wolves, where he played under current Solar Bears head coach Drake Berehowsky. In 251 career OHL games, Lyszczarczyk notched 205 points (87g-118a).

Lyszczarczyk has also enjoyed a prolific career representing his homeland on the international stage, leading his team to back-to-back silver medal finishes at the World Junior Championships Division 1-B tournaments in 2017 and 2018, where he led both tournaments in scoring and was named the top forward each year. In senior competition, he also helped Poland capture a silver medal at the 2019 World Championships Division 1-B tournament.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears open a home-and-home set with the Everblades tonight, as they visit Hertz Arena for a 7 p.m. clash. The Solar Bears return home to close out the week against Florida at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 3 p.m. Sunday's game is a VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday. Visit vystarcu.org/solarbears for details regarding free and discounted ticket offers for VyStar members.

