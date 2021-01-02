Solar Bears Sign Alan Lyszczarczyk
January 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has signed forward Alan Lyszczarczyk to an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season, and has added him to the team's reserve list.
Lyszczarczyk (luh-ZAHR-chuk), 22, joins Orlando after already posting 20 points (10g-10a) in 23 games with Polish club Podhale Nowy Targ.
Last year, the 6-foot, 183-pound forward played his first season of professional hockey with the Fort Wayne Komets, where he tied for fifth in scoring among all ECHL rookies with 46 points (19g-27a) in 57 games.
Prior to turning pro, the native of Nowy Targ, Poland played major junior hockey with the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads, Owen Sound Attack and Sudbury Wolves, where he played under current Solar Bears head coach Drake Berehowsky. In 251 career OHL games, Lyszczarczyk notched 205 points (87g-118a).
Lyszczarczyk has also enjoyed a prolific career representing his homeland on the international stage, leading his team to back-to-back silver medal finishes at the World Junior Championships Division 1-B tournaments in 2017 and 2018, where he led both tournaments in scoring and was named the top forward each year. In senior competition, he also helped Poland capture a silver medal at the 2019 World Championships Division 1-B tournament.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears open a home-and-home set with the Everblades tonight, as they visit Hertz Arena for a 7 p.m. clash. The Solar Bears return home to close out the week against Florida at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 3 p.m. Sunday's game is a VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday. Visit vystarcu.org/solarbears for details regarding free and discounted ticket offers for VyStar members.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 2, 2021
- Solar Bears Sign Alan Lyszczarczyk - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavs Game Preview January 2 - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - January 2 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Preview: Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 PM Face-Off - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Stingrays at IceMen, January 2, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Americans Look for Series Win Tonight in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Stingrays at IceMen, January 2 at 7 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Look to Start off 2021 with a Win - Florida Everblades
- Utah Strikes Late on Power Play to Spoil New Year's Day for Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Win 4-3 in New Year's Thriller - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Rebound, Beat Wichita 5-1 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.