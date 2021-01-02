Americans Look for Series Win Tonight in Wichita

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, close out a weekend series against the Wichita Thunder this evening at 7:05 pm at Intrust Bank Arena.

The two teams have split the first two games with each team winning on the road. The Americans bounced back on Friday night with a 5-1 victory after losing on home ice on New Year's Eve.

Jesse Mychan continued his hot play on Friday night with two goals on four shots. Mychan's seven goals this season leads the ECHL. He also leads the league in shots on net with 30, with his teammate Jake McGrew second in the league with 26.

Goalie Zach Sawchenko was back on form on Friday night allowing just one goal picking up the win. He's tied for the league lead in victories with four and leads the ECHL with 162 saves.

The Americans are tied with Indy and Florida for the most points in the ECHL with ten. Allen's 5-2-0 record gives them a four-point lead over second place Utah and Wichita in the division.

Rookie forward Joseph Garreffa had another multi-point game on Friday with a goal and an assist. He is tied for the team-lead in points with eight and is second in Rookie Scoring in the ECHL.

You can watch tonight's game on Flohockey.tv and listen for FREE on Americans 24/7. The Americans pregame show begins at 6:45 pm.

