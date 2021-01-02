Mavericks Fight Hard in Third Period, Lose 4-3

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Tulsa Oilers 4-3 Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Brodie Reid, Phil Marinaccio, and Giorgio Estephan netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Tuesday night against the Wichita Thunder at Cable Dahmer Arena.

First Period

Tulsa goal: Danny Moynihan (4) at 16:04. Assisted by Maxim Golod.

Shots: KC 4, TUL 11

Second Period

Tulsa goal: Gregg Burmaster (3) at 6:49. Assisted by Ian McNulty.

Kansas City goal: Brodie Reid (1) at 7:27. Assisted by Lane Scheidl and Rob Bordson.

Tulsa goal: Ian McNulty (2) at 10:50. Assisted by Darby Llewellyn and Alex Kromm.

Shots: KC 5, TUL 11

Third Period

Tulsa goal: Ian McNulty (3) at 15:02. Assisted by Darby Llewellyn.

Kansas City goal: Phil Marinaccio (1) at 16:38. Assisted by Willie Corrin.

Kansas City goal: Giorgio Estephan (3) at 18:34. Assisted by Phil Marinaccio and Brodie Reid.

Shots: KC 13, TUL 10

Notes and Streaks

Brodie Reid registered a multipoint game with one goal and one assist.

Phil Marinaccio registered a multipoint game with one goal and one assist.

Rob Bordson, Giorgio Estephan, Brodie Reid, and Lane Scheidl have points in consecutive games.

The Mavericks went two-for-three on the power play and two-for-two on the penalty kill.

