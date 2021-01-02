Mavericks Fight Hard in Third Period, Lose 4-3
January 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Tulsa Oilers 4-3 Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Brodie Reid, Phil Marinaccio, and Giorgio Estephan netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Tuesday night against the Wichita Thunder at Cable Dahmer Arena.
First Period
Tulsa goal: Danny Moynihan (4) at 16:04. Assisted by Maxim Golod.
Shots: KC 4, TUL 11
Second Period
Tulsa goal: Gregg Burmaster (3) at 6:49. Assisted by Ian McNulty.
Kansas City goal: Brodie Reid (1) at 7:27. Assisted by Lane Scheidl and Rob Bordson.
Tulsa goal: Ian McNulty (2) at 10:50. Assisted by Darby Llewellyn and Alex Kromm.
Shots: KC 5, TUL 11
Third Period
Tulsa goal: Ian McNulty (3) at 15:02. Assisted by Darby Llewellyn.
Kansas City goal: Phil Marinaccio (1) at 16:38. Assisted by Willie Corrin.
Kansas City goal: Giorgio Estephan (3) at 18:34. Assisted by Phil Marinaccio and Brodie Reid.
Shots: KC 13, TUL 10
Notes and Streaks
Brodie Reid registered a multipoint game with one goal and one assist.
Phil Marinaccio registered a multipoint game with one goal and one assist.
Rob Bordson, Giorgio Estephan, Brodie Reid, and Lane Scheidl have points in consecutive games.
The Mavericks went two-for-three on the power play and two-for-two on the penalty kill.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 2, 2021
- Americans Rally Late, Beat Wichita in Overtime - Allen Americans
- Mavericks Fight Hard in Third Period, Lose 4-3 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Oilers Start 2021 with a Bang, Defeat Kansas City 4-3 - Tulsa Oilers
- Solar Bears win streak snapped in 3-0 road loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rays Outlast IceMen for First Win of 2021 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Robert's Hat Trick Helps Nailers Earn a Point in Indy - Wheeling Nailers
- Blades Get Back at Bears - Florida Everblades
- Indy Defeats Wheeling with Dramatic Overtime Winner - Indy Fuel
- Solar Bears Sign Alan Lyszczarczyk - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavs Game Preview January 2 - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - January 2 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Preview: Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 PM Face-Off - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Stingrays at IceMen, January 2, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Americans Look for Series Win Tonight in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Stingrays at IceMen, January 2 at 7 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Look to Start off 2021 with a Win - Florida Everblades
- Utah Strikes Late on Power Play to Spoil New Year's Day for Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Win 4-3 in New Year's Thriller - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Rebound, Beat Wichita 5-1 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.