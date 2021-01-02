ECHL Transactions - January 2
January 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 2, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wichita:
Alex Berardinelli, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Conner Bleackley, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Chris Martenet, D activated from reserve
Add Joe Sullivan, F activated from reserve
Delete Mike Lee, D placed on reserve
Delete Riley McKay, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Alan Lyszczarczyk, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Alan Lyszczarczyk, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Josh Winquist, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on reserve
Delete Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/2)
Wichita:
Add Noel Hoefenmayer, D activated from reserve
Add Stefan Fournier, F activated from reserve
Delete Patrik Parkkonen, D placed on reserve
Delete Gordie Green, F placed on reserve
Add Alex Berardinelli, F activated from Injured Reserve [1/1]
Add Vincent Desharnais, D activated from reserve [1/1]
Add Chantz Petruic, F activated from reserve [1/1]
Delete Noel Hoefenmayer, D placed on reserve [1/1]
Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on reserve [1/1]
