ECHL Transactions - January 2

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 2, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wichita:

Alex Berardinelli, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Conner Bleackley, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Chris Martenet, D activated from reserve

Add Joe Sullivan, F activated from reserve

Delete Mike Lee, D placed on reserve

Delete Riley McKay, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Alan Lyszczarczyk, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Alan Lyszczarczyk, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Josh Winquist, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on reserve

Delete Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/2)

Wichita:

Add Noel Hoefenmayer, D activated from reserve

Add Stefan Fournier, F activated from reserve

Delete Patrik Parkkonen, D placed on reserve

Delete Gordie Green, F placed on reserve

Add Alex Berardinelli, F activated from Injured Reserve [1/1]

Add Vincent Desharnais, D activated from reserve [1/1]

Add Chantz Petruic, F activated from reserve [1/1]

Delete Noel Hoefenmayer, D placed on reserve [1/1]

Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on reserve [1/1]

