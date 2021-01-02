Game Preview: Stingrays at IceMen, January 2 at 7 PM

South Carolina Stingrays at Jacksonville Icemen

Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena at 7 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Today's Game: After suffering their first regulation loss of the 2020-21 season, the South Carolina Stingrays complete their weekend on the road Saturday night in Jacksonville with a matchup against the Icemen. The Rays had success in their previous two battles with their southern foes earlier this year, securing a pair of victories in a home-and-home series on Dec. 18-19. Through six games, the Stingrays are in second place in the South Division with eight points in the standings, while the Icemen are at the bottom of the table in fifth, having secured five points. Jacksonville has earned three points this week, however, coming off a win over Florida on Monday before falling in overtime to Orlando Tuesday night. SC has continued to shine defensively, allowing a league-low 2.17 goals per game in their first six contests of the year. The Stingrays finished as the best defensive team in the ECHL in 2019-20, allowing only 2.37 goals per game. The teams are both at the bottom of the league's power play rankings, with Jacksonville in 11th at 11.8% while the Rays have just one PP goal so far this season.

Scouting the Icemen: Jacksonville finished the 2019-20 year with a record of 24-29-6-1 in 60 games and would have been in a late season battle for a spot in the postseason had play continued. Head Coach Jason Christie returns for his fourth year behind the bench, along with forwards Cameron Critchlow, Wacey Rabbit and last year's All-Star selection Brendan Warren. On defense, Jacob Cederholm is back along with newcomers Jeff Taylor and Jason Binkley, as well as former Stingray Kevin McKernan. Through seven games, forward Nick Saracino leads the club with six points on two goals and four helpers. Rabbit has four points (2g, 2a), as does forward Mike Szmatula (2g, 2a) and attacker Ara Nazarian has a team-high three goals. In net, Eamon McAdam has played in four of the team's contests and has a 2-1-1 record with a goals-against average of 2.70 and a save percentage at 0.904.

