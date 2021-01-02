Game Preview: Stingrays at IceMen, January 2, 2021

Saturday, January 2, 2021

South Carolina Stingrays at Jacksonville Icemen

Veterans Memorial Arena

About Tonight's Game: Tonight's ECHL South Division match-up features the Jacksonville Icemen and the South Carolina Stingrays. The Icemen have collected points in each of their last two games (1-0-1-0) and will battle a South Carolina club that has dropped its last two contests (0-1-1-0), including a 3-1 loss at Greenville yesterday. The Icemen dropped a 3-2 overtime decision in Orlando on Tuesday in their previous outing.

Both teams have had their struggles on the power play in the early season. Jacksonville ranks 11th out of the 13 teams on the power play at 11.8-percent, while the Stingrays rank last at 2.9-percent (1-for-34). Despite their struggles with the man advantage, both teams have been stingy on the penalty kill. South Carolina and Jacksonville rank third and fourth respectively on the penalty kill, with both teams sporting a 90-percent or higher mark on the PK.

Series History: The two teams will meet for the third time this season. South Carolina leads the season series 2-0-0 and also leads the All-Time Series 16-12-0-0.

About the Icemen: Forward Ara Nazarian has recorded a goal in each of the past two games and currently leads the Icemen with three goals. Earlier this week, goaltender Callum Booth, forward Jack Filipe and defenseman Jack Ahcan were all recalled to the Boston Bruins for training camp.

About the Stingrays: South Carolina netminder Hunter Shepard leads all rookie goaltenders with 248 minutes played...Defensively, the Stingrays reman a sound and stable group, leading the league with a 2.17 goals-against per game average.

