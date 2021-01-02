Americans Rally Late, Beat Wichita in Overtime
January 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Wichita Thunder in overtime on Saturday night to take two of three in the weekend series.
Tyler Sheehy scored his second of the season in overtime at the 5:28 mark to give the Americans a 4-3 win over the Wichita Thunder. Sheehy, who set up Joseph Garreffa's goal in the third period to tie the score, ended the game on a pass from Garreffa to win it.
"It was kind of a frustrating game", said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "We had the 2-0 lead and had a lot of opportunities in the second period to put them away but couldn't get it done. But after our disappointing game at home on New Year's Eve, to come up here and get four points was big. We get some guys back in the lineup this week so that will help."
Tyler Sheehy is now second on the team in points with nine (2 goals and 7 assists). Sheehy extended his point streak to seven games.
Joseph Garreffa extended his point streak on Saturday night. He's had a goal and an assist in three straight games, and now leads the team in scoring with 10 points.
Corey Mackin has three goals in his last four games with a goal on Saturday night. Turner Ottenbreit scored his first of the season on an assist from Mackin in the opening period.
Allen outshot Wichita by one, 41 to 40 for the game. The Americans went 1 for 7 with the man advantage, while Wichita went 1 for 5.
The Americans will continue the road trip next Wednesday night in Rapid City. Allen remains tied for the most points in the league with both Florida and Indy who both won tonight.
