Solar Bears Netminder Clint Windsor Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week
November 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce that goaltender Clint Windsor has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 4-10 by the ECHL. It is the first time in his career that Windsor has been selected for the weekly award.
Windsor went 1-1-1 with a 1.95 goals-against average and a save percentage of .946 in three appearances last week.
The 26-year-old stopped 32 shots in a 2-1 win against Jacksonville onâTuesday, made 35 saves in a 3-2 loss at Florida onâWednesday and turned aside 39 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Everblades on Friday.
A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Windsor has appeared in four games with Orlando this season going 1-1-1 with a 2.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932.
Last season, he went 4-2-1 in eight appearances for the Solar Bears with a 2.48 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926. Windsor's pro experience also includes a stretch during the 2018-19 campaign with the Herlev Eagles of Denmark's Metal Ligaen, where he appeared in 10 games and sported a 3.42 goals-against average and a save percentage of .896.
Prior to turning pro, Windsor appeared in 76 career games at Brock University where he went 35-36-0 with two shutouts, a 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920. During his senior season, Windsor was named the Goaltender of the Year for Ontario University Athletics after leading all USports goaltenders with a save percentage of .930.
Windsor also played major junior hockey for the Ottawa 67's, Mississauga Steelheads, Saginaw Spirit and Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League. Windsor went 26-49-10 with one shutout, a 4.24 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913 in 100 total OHL contests.
Solar Bears ECHL Goaltender of the Week History
Clint Windsor - Nov. 4-10, 2019
Martin Ouellette - Feb. 4-10, 2019
Cal Heeter - Nov. 20-26, 2017
Garret Sparks - Feb. 2-8, 2015
John Curry - Nov. 4-10, 2013
John Curry - Jan. 14-20, 2013
NEXT GAMES:
The Solar Bears are back in action against the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the Everblades on Thursday, Nov. 14 for 90s Night and Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light. Fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game.
