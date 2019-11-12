Fort Wayne's Szydlowski Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Shawn Szydlowski of the Fort Wayne Komets is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 4-10. It is the third time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Szydlowski scored three goals and added four assists for seven points in three games last week.

The 29-year-old had a goal and two assists in a 5-4 loss at Cincinnati onâWednesday, picked up a pair of assists in a 6-2 win at Kalamazoo onâFriday and added two goals in a 6-5 victory over the K-Wings onâSaturday.

A native of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, Szydlowski has 14 points (5g-9a) in 12 games with the Komets this season.

Szydlowski has recorded 392 points (155g-237a) in 373 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Gwinnett. He was named the ECHLâMost Valuable Player in 2017-18 after leading the league with 79 points (31g-48a) in 64 games.âSzydlowski has added 10 points (1g-9a) in 80 career AmericanâHockey League games with Cleveland,âBinghamton, Norfolk, Rochester and Portland.

Prior to turning pro, Szydlowski tallied 197 points (94g-103a) in 258 career games with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League.

On behalf of Shawn Szydlowski, a case of pucks will be donated to a Fort Wayne youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Alex Guptill, Allen (3 gp, 1g, 5a, 6 pts.) and John McCarron,âFlorida (3 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Lindsay Sparks (Brampton), Will Merchant (Idaho), Chase Lang (Jacksonville), Justin Brazeau (Newfoundland), Ralph Cuddemi (Reading), Tom Parisi (South Carolina), Josh Kestner (Toledo) and Jan Drozg (Wheeling).

