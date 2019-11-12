Fucale Loaned to Solar Bears by Crunch

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Zachary Fucale has been loaned to the club by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Fucale, 24, had gone 0-2-1 with a 2.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911 in four appearances with Orlando before he was recalled by Syracuse on Nov. 4. He did not see game action while in Syracuse.

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears are back in action against the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the Everblades on Thursday, Nov. 14 for 90s Night and Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light. Fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game.

