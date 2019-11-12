Cyclones Send Kids Home Happy with Matinee Win

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (7-4-1-0) took down the Allen Americans, 4-2, in their annual Field Trip Game on Tuesday morning. Forward Justin Vaive led the way with a pair of goals, while forwards Mason Mitchell and Jesse Schultz each scored lone markers for the Cyclones.

Cincinnati needed only 34 seconds to get on the board, when forward Ben Johnson sent a pass from the right corner to Vaive in the slot, and he snapped a shot in off the crossbar to put the Cyclones on top, 1-0.

Allen was not deterred and managed to tie the game, 1-1, at the 6:11 mark of the opening period when forward Olivier Archambault found the back of the net.

The 1-1 tie held up throughout the remainder of the opening period, and in the second the captain struck again when he came down the right wing and snapped a shot in from the circle past goaltender Zachary Sawchenko to give Cincinnati the lead back, 2-1. The Cyclones offense poured on the pressure throughout the frame as well, as Cincinnati outshot the Americans, 12-3, in the frame.

Cincinnati took their 2-1 advantage into the locker room after the second, and in the third Cincinnati received some momentarily breathing room while on the power play, when a loose puck trickled to Mitchell in the slot, and he ripped a shot into the net to give the Cyclones a two-goal advantage, 3-1, with 3:21 left in the game.

The momentum was short-lived, however, as just 14 seconds later the Americans pulled back to within a goal when forward Spencer Asuchak found the back of the net to cut the Cincinnati lead to 3-2.

Allen kept clawing away towards the end, however with 10 seconds remaining, Schultz flipped a shot off the right boards in the defensive zone down the ice and into the empty net to seal the Cyclones' 4-2 win. The Cyclones outshot Allen, 30-25 on the morning, with goaltender Sean Romeo stopping 23 in the win.

Cincinnati and the Americans conclude their two-game season series on Thursday night at 7:35pm ET.

