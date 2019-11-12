Get Your Kotak Law Military Appreciation Jersey Now
November 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release
Our 5th Annual Kotak Law Military Appreciation Day was a resounding success! There was a moving ceremony that honoured veterans both past and present. Nainesh Kotak also continued his very generous streak and donated $4000 to Wounded Warriors Canada.
The Beast played an excellent home game and came away with a decisive victory against the Toledo Walleye to the tune of 4-2. Brampton also wore special Military Appreciation Day jerseys, which paid homage to all those brave women and men who fought so that we could be free.
These jerseys will now be auctioned off on our online site, Handbid.
