Get Your Kotak Law Military Appreciation Jersey Now

November 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





Our 5th Annual Kotak Law Military Appreciation Day was a resounding success! There was a moving ceremony that honoured veterans both past and present. Nainesh Kotak also continued his very generous streak and donated $4000 to Wounded Warriors Canada.

The Beast played an excellent home game and came away with a decisive victory against the Toledo Walleye to the tune of 4-2. Brampton also wore special Military Appreciation Day jerseys, which paid homage to all those brave women and men who fought so that we could be free.

These jerseys will now be auctioned off on our online site, Handbid.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.