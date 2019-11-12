Swamp Rabbits to Host Pucks 'N' Paws Night
November 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
One of the most pup-ular nights of the season is back! All dogs in the Upstate are invited to Pucks 'N' Paws Night on Saturday vs. Indy!
Paws everything you have planned for Saturday and have a howl of a time with your furry friend! All good boys, doggos and floofers are invited to our night that's for the dogs!
Eliminate any chance of having a ruff weekend and don't be melan-collie. Bring the whole family, and enjoy one of the most pup-ular nights of the year, and while you're at it, get some pup-corn, or some pup-peroni pizza at the game too.
Seize the op-paw-tunity and get your tickets to Pucks 'N' Paws Night on Saturday. Pet store vendors from all over the Upstate will be in attendance, plus, the Hop Shop will have brand-new pet themed items for sale.
See you there!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 12, 2019
- Fucale Loaned to Solar Bears by Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Swamp Rabbits to Host Pucks 'N' Paws Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Condors Send Three to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Get Your Kotak Law Military Appreciation Jersey Now - Brampton Beast
- Forward Dante Salituro Returns to Indy - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Transactions - November 12 - ECHL
- Pecararo Recalled; Abols, Pu Assigned - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bailey Signs PTO with AHL's Charlotte Checkers - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Fall to Cincinnati 4-2, for First Road Loss - Allen Americans
- Mariners Weekly: Home Ice Advantage Takes Shape - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Weekly, November 12 - Wichita Thunder
- Madsen Returns to Rush from Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Send Kids Home Happy with Matinee Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fort Wayne's Szydlowski Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Fort Wayne's Szydlowski Named ECHL Player of the Week - Fort Wayne Komets
- Solar Bears Announce Schedule and Promotional Calendar Changes - Orlando Solar Bears
- Solar Bears Netminder Clint Windsor Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Windsor Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Allen - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.