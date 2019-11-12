Swamp Rabbits to Host Pucks 'N' Paws Night

November 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





One of the most pup-ular nights of the season is back! All dogs in the Upstate are invited to Pucks 'N' Paws Night on Saturday vs. Indy!

Paws everything you have planned for Saturday and have a howl of a time with your furry friend! All good boys, doggos and floofers are invited to our night that's for the dogs!

Eliminate any chance of having a ruff weekend and don't be melan-collie. Bring the whole family, and enjoy one of the most pup-ular nights of the year, and while you're at it, get some pup-corn, or some pup-peroni pizza at the game too.

Seize the op-paw-tunity and get your tickets to Pucks 'N' Paws Night on Saturday. Pet store vendors from all over the Upstate will be in attendance, plus, the Hop Shop will have brand-new pet themed items for sale.

See you there!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.