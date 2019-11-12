Madsen Returns to Rush from Tucson
November 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Rush, have assigned goaltender Merrick Madsen to the Rush ahead of the team's three-game road trip this week. The assignment marks the first Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the week.
Madsen returns from his first AHL call-up the season. The 6'5", 190-pound net-minder did not see any action in the Roadrunners sweep of the Stockton Heat this last weekend. Prior to his call-up, Madsen earned his first win of the season on November 6th against the Idaho Steelheads, stopping all but one of 37 shots on net in a 5-1 victory. With the Rush this season, the native of Acton, California is 1-1-0-0 in a pair of appearances with a 2.54 GAA and .923 SV%.
The Rush head back on the road for a three-game trip that takes them through three Mountain Division rivals, beginning with the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, November 13th. Puck drop at INTRUST Bank Arena is slated for 6:05 p.m. MST.
Tickets for all remaining Rush games are on sale now! Visit www.rapidcityrush.com to purchase yours today!
